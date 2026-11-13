Florida Sinks SS United States In Gulf Of Mexico To Protect The Environment, And I'm Sorry, But That's Just Too Many Jokes

The SS United States was originally designed to be converted from luxury ocean liner to troop transport vessel in the event of war like the also-retired Queen Mary was, with the ability to carry 14,000 troops 10,000 miles without refueling, though the SS United States never actually faced wartime use. It was powered by four Westinghouse 1,000-psi steam turbines and eight boilers, which combined to produce a mind-boggling total power output of 240,000 horsepower.

Following the ship's retirement in 1969, the SS United States, "spent its years haunting old shipyards while failed plans to restore it came and went" according to Northeastern Global News. Okaloosa County bought the vessel in 2024 after it faced a court-ordered eviction from its prior docking point at Pier 82 along the Delaware River in South Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where it stayed for nearly three decades.

Okaloosa County chose to sink the ship in its waters to attract tourism from divers, as its top funnels should be easily accessible at just 55 feet below the surface, while its keel will be at a depth of 180 feet. Prior to this, the largest artificial reef on the planet was the 910-foot-long USS Oriskany, which was a U.S. warship that was intentionally sunk in 2006. The SS United States Conservancy plans to commemorate the remarkable ship by constructing a museum and visitor's center in Florida.