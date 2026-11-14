Diesel Prices Used To Be Cheaper Than Gas - Here's Why That Changed

Many Americans are not particularly happy about the country's soaring gas prices. Currently, the national average for diesel is $6.06 a gallon, and gasoline is at $3.87, according to AAA. While tensions in the Middle East have some part to play in increasing global crude oil prices, diesel being more expensive than gasoline is not something new in the country.

In fact, "On-highway diesel fuel prices have been higher than regular-grade gasoline prices, on a dollar-per-gallon basis, almost continuously since September 2004," according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). Before that diesel was typically cheaper than gas, except during winter months when demand was high, as the fuel is commonly used in home heating.

Relatively high demand across Europe, China, India, and the United States is one of the reasons why diesel got more expensive than gasoline over the years. Beyond the usual supply-demand dynamics, other variables, like the push for low-sulfur diesels, also raised the fuel's production and distribution costs, due to the additional refining involved. Another contributing factor, per the EIA, is the federal excise tax for on-highway diesel, which is 6 cents a gallon higher than gasoline. Throw geopolitics and supply constraints into the mix, and you start to see why prices are so high.

The rate at which diesel prices rose when compared to AAA's data from the same time last year is quite staggering. While gasoline's national average was $3.08 a gallon, diesel's was at $3.76, meaning diesel jumped more than 60% during that period. And that's despite the U.S. running a diesel surplus and refineries churning out at near-maximum capacity with 97% utilization. So, why are diesel prices so high?