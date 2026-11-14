How To Get A Screaming Deal On Your Next Car Rental

"When I rent cars while traveling, I usually get most of the insurance products (although I will usually pass on the personal effects coverage)," Laguana says. "My reasoning: I'm driving in a location I'm not super familiar with, in a car I'm not super familiar with. Paying a little extra to avoid having to file a claim with my own insurance company makes sense to me." And for many, that peace of mind may well be worth the cost.

But if you have comprehensive car insurance, you might already have car rental coverage. You'll still be on the hook for your deductible, which you would be in an accident with your own car, too.

Also, check with your credit card company on their policies for car rentals. Often they bake in extra insurance coverage as long as you charge the car to them. For instance, the Chase Sapphire Reserve card adds $75,000 of damage coverage to the rental car. But that only applies to the car you're renting, not potential damage you might cause to another car or people outside the rental.

The key here is that the credit card saves you from taking out additional insurance from the car rental company. In fact, Chase's policy says you must decline the rental car agency's collision damage waiver or loss damage waiver (CDW and LDW) insurance so that Chase is your backstop. But, again, you'll still need your own car insurance supporting you in the event of an accident that causes other damage. This is often called supplemental liability protection, and you need to be certain your car insurance includes this. FYI, if you're traveling abroad, the rental company might say you have to buy that through them regardless.