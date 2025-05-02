Renting A Car Always Sucks, But Here's How We'd Avoid The Common Tourist Scams

While most people would never turn down a flight to a tropical locale for fun in the sun, vacations immediately become a divisive proposition once rental cars are involved. Driving a rental car seems like, forgive the pun, the perfect vehicle to be unexpectedly separated from your hard-earned dollars. We're going to run down the best practices to avoid getting scammed while renting cars, as outlined by the Federal Trade Commission and the Better Business Bureau.

The worst scams involving rental cars happen before you even get your hands on a set of keys. You should only contact rental car agencies through the methods posted on the company's official website. Don't rely directly on results from or AI summaries from search engines. Many phone scams involve unsuspecting victims dialing fake phone numbers and handing their sensitive financial information to people posing as customer service representatives. The next layer of defense is to always pay with a credit card. If you fall victim to a scam, you can dispute the credit card charges and your checking account remains untouched. However, if a representative wants you to pay with a gift card, you're likely being scammed and not booking a rental car.