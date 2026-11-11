Over One-Third Of Audi Nuvolari Production Will Be Sold In The U.S.

Sharing its powertrain with the Temerario, the Audi Nuvolari uses a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 and three axial-flux hybrid electric motors to make 987 horsepower combined. 0 to 60 mph happens in just 2.5 seconds, and its top speed stands at 217 mph. It's said to use Formula 1-derived tech — Audi is in F1 now, in case you forgot — in the hybrid energy management system, by-wire brakes, active aero, and launch control programming.

It's also a new luxury performance car that manages to look good and original without being "polarizing." It's brutalist and a departure from existing Audi styling, but most colleagues I've talked to about it view its design favorably. For what it's worth, I think it's hella cool, particularly from the rear three-quarter view. Audi says there are 50 gloss paint colors and over 10 matte finishes, but you can of course make it look however you want with Audi Exclusive. You can get Audi's first exposed carbon-fiber body on the Nuvolari, and on the inside there's dozens more options.

In any case, if you're in the States and have 700 grand to splash on a German supercar (or, let's be real, almost a million after accounting for options, fees and taxes), there's apparently still time to go to your local Audi dealership and put your name down for a Nuvolari. You'd be joining a small club that only 181 other Americans will be a part of.