Here's How Much A 2021 Audi R8 Has Depreciated In 5 Years

The Audi R8 was first revealed at the 2006 Paris Motor Show, and it immediately grabbed headlines due to its futuristic design. The R8 was facelifted not long after and got a naturally aspirated V10 as the top of its range — essentially the same engine shared with Lamborghini's second-generation Gallardo. An all-new R8 generation arrived in 2015, which only relied on the V10, and was discontinued in 2024. Although rumors do exist that the R8 may return, in the meantime, we did get the 2027 Audi Nuvolari – a limited-edition supercar that also shares its underpinning with a Lambo, the Temerario in this case.

Since the R8 is a supercar and you can't buy one new anymore, you'd think that its depreciation numbers are better than most cars out there — and you'd be right, but with a caveat. According to iSeeCars, the Audi R8 retains about 63.8% of its value after five years, implying a 36.2% depreciation. But that's just an average across the model as a whole. If you dig into individual sources and trims, the picture splits: Some 2021 R8 variants have held their value or even appreciated in the last five years, while the priciest trims have lost tens of thousands of dollars. Since the R8's value projections are all over the place, and the exact figures vary depending on the source, trim, and mileage, a deeper look into the 2021 Audi R8's depreciation is necessary.