Modern cars come with lots of safety features to help you avoid accidents. Unfortunately, those safety features can sometimes go rogue. The Cadillac XT4 comes equipped with automatic emergency braking, which will stop the car if it detects an obstacle before the driver sees it. We imagine it's probably prevented more than one distracted driver from rear-ending a stopped car. That's all well and good until the car starts coming to a halt for objects that aren't there. That's exactly what some 2024 XT4s were doing, as reported by Service Bulletin 24-NA-053 (PDF). Yikes.

We'd hate to have that happen to us when we're trying to merge onto the freeway while everyone else is going 80 mph. The bulletin said the cause "may" be limitations in the camera. The confidence conveyed there is very reassuring. Of course, that's not as scary as the time GM recalled several cars due to temporary loss of braking.

In a similar case, Program Bulletin 12084 (PDF) alerted dealers that the Sensing and Diagnostic Module on some 2013 Chevy Malibus could reset itself after a hard braking event, a process that lasted three seconds. If the driver were to execute an "aggressive" turning maneuver during those three seconds, the side airbags could deploy. Or, if there was an accident during those three seconds, the seatbelt pretensioner might not work. These scenarios seem oddly specific, causing us to think that maybe this actually happened more than once.