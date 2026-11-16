7 Concerning And Strange Items From Real GM Service Bulletins
Have you been looking for some new reading material, something amusing, maybe strange, or even alarming? Have you thought about perusing automotive service bulletins? Probably not. But we're a bunch of incurable car nerds here at Jalopnik, so service announcements are exactly the kind of thing we might read over our morning bowl of Cheerios.
It turns out there's some entertaining — and sometimes surprisingly concerning — stuff in those bulletins. For example, did you know that a little nest of spiders could cause $300 worth of damage in some Chevy vehicles? That's not all. Some General Motors (GM) vehicles repeatedly prank-called OnStar for a while, and it turns out that the rugged full-size 2024 and 2025 Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra were no match for car washes. You might also be surprised to learn that safety features like airbags and automatic emergency brakes can turn on you, and that a leaky roof can cause your key fob to stop working — and then there are all of the strange noises and odors.
Hello, OnStar? Is your refrigerator running?
You might expect some new cars to have problems or bugs that need to be corrected under warranty — maybe a transmission that doesn't shift right, some early coolant leaks, or a leaky sunroof. One thing you don't expect from a new car is it making prank calls to OnStar. Yet, according to one GM service update for the 2007 GMC Sierra, certain 2001-2008 light-duty trucks, Hummers, and even Saabs were exhibiting a "condition to which the vehicle owner/operator would be unaware of resulting in repeated incomplete calls to the OnStar being made." So, maybe instead of prank calling, it's more accurate to say the vehicles were doing the automotive electronic equivalent of butt dialing. The solution was a recall where the dealer would replace the OnStar Module (VCIM).
GM had acknowledged similar problems in an earlier service bulletin for the 2006 GMC Canyon, applicable to 1996 through 2008 OnStar-equipped vehicles, but the company mostly blamed the problem on customers. One explanation involved the customer hitting the white button, followed by the system misinterpreting a random sound, or background noise such as a "cough," as an emergency. Really, a cough? What would it do in case of a loud sneeze? Deploy the airbags?
When you could take out a full-size truck with a car wash
Listen, people, you've got to take care of your trucks. That means not doing recklessly negligent things like washing them. At one point, drivers of some 2024 and 2025 Sierra/Silverado 2500 HDs and 3500 HDs found their check engine lights were coming on. Dealership technicians would see that the trucks were kicking out a DTC P244B diagnostic code, or "Diesel Particulate Filter Differential Pressure Too High Bank 1." The culprit? According to Bulletin No. PIP6020A (PDF), "Engineering has found that this code may set if the vehicle was recently washed."
But that's not the only way water has vexed GM vehicle owners. Some owners of 2021 Chevy Tahoes and GMC Yukons were hearing "gurgling noises" after heavy rains and, you guessed it, car washes. It turned out to be residual water in sunroof drain tubes. The fix was to turn on the HVAC blower in fresh air mode to blow out the remaining water.
At first, the Cybertruck was the only truck that would get messed up by car washes, as the simple act of taking a Cybertruck through a car wash could brick it and possibly void its warranty. GM followed suit, though the worst its trucks could muster was a measly check engine light.
When safety features become deadly
Modern cars come with lots of safety features to help you avoid accidents. Unfortunately, those safety features can sometimes go rogue. The Cadillac XT4 comes equipped with automatic emergency braking, which will stop the car if it detects an obstacle before the driver sees it. We imagine it's probably prevented more than one distracted driver from rear-ending a stopped car. That's all well and good until the car starts coming to a halt for objects that aren't there. That's exactly what some 2024 XT4s were doing, as reported by Service Bulletin 24-NA-053 (PDF). Yikes.
We'd hate to have that happen to us when we're trying to merge onto the freeway while everyone else is going 80 mph. The bulletin said the cause "may" be limitations in the camera. The confidence conveyed there is very reassuring. Of course, that's not as scary as the time GM recalled several cars due to temporary loss of braking.
In a similar case, Program Bulletin 12084 (PDF) alerted dealers that the Sensing and Diagnostic Module on some 2013 Chevy Malibus could reset itself after a hard braking event, a process that lasted three seconds. If the driver were to execute an "aggressive" turning maneuver during those three seconds, the side airbags could deploy. Or, if there was an accident during those three seconds, the seatbelt pretensioner might not work. These scenarios seem oddly specific, causing us to think that maybe this actually happened more than once.
Smell ya later!
Everyone knows that one friend who is, shall we say, "hygiene-challenged" and would benefit from a good shower. Perhaps among carmakers, GM is that friend, considering how many service bulletins have to do with odd smells emanating from their vehicles. These odors range from annoying to downright alarming.
For example, one GM Bulletin addressed gear oil smell in vehicles with remote vents. On the dangerous side, one safety recall of the Buick Regal GS and Pontiac Grand Prix said that owners may notice a burning smell, indicating a fire under the hood. Drivers of several 2022-2024 GM models noticed a smoke smell coming from under their seats, and technicians were likely to find "melted burn marks around the height adjuster motor."
Meanwhile, one GM bulletin treated unwanted odors as a sales opportunity for its proprietary product, GM Vehicle Care Odor Eliminator. It pitched it to the dealerships to be used by their service center techs for detailing as well as prepping their used cars for sale. To be fair, some smells can make a car hard to sell. It suggested that the product be given as a gift with a new car sale, as in, "Here's a little something for those unpleasant odors that will inevitably plague your new car." According to GM, displaying it prominently for sale would "increase dealership traffic" since the product isn't sold in stores. Sure, we can see people beating down the door to get their bottle of GM Vehicle Care Odor Eliminator.
Is it supposed to growl like that?
Who doesn't like to hear a low growl that comes out of a powerful internal combustion engine? It's disturbing, though, to hear a growl when you put the car in park, whether the engine is running or not, but drivers of certain 1980 Oldsmobile Ninety Eights were hearing a growl when they would park the car on an incline. The GM bulletin that addressed this directed that drivers be told to engage the parking brake before shifting into park, then make sure the car is really in park.
What is the opposite of a growl? Chirps and squeaks might make good candidates. Those are the noises that have been coming out of some 2019-2023 model full-size trucks and SUVs. If we buy a full-size pickup with a huge V8, chirps and squeaks are not the kind of noises we want to hear coming from the engine. According to Bulletin 26-NA-021, ticks, taps, and typewriter noises have been heard coming from 2019 – 2026 Trucks. That has to be disconcerting.
Meanwhile, Bulletin 14-06-04-004G said that GM vehicles equipped with a two-stage vane-type oil pump have been known to make "Rrrrp" or "Rasp" noises when the engine starts in freezing weather or if the engine has been sitting for a few hours. Even weirder, the same bulletin said that vehicles equipped with a 6.2-liter engine may let out a "moan" after a cold start, at idle, or during operation at low RPMs. What's really weird is that GM says that all of these noises are normal.
The key fob doesn't work? Maybe your roof is leaking
Key fobs stop working from time to time. When it happens to us, we order a new battery from Amazon and call it a day. However, it has never occurred to us to check the car's roof. GM Service Bulletin 23-NA-107 (PDF) addressed pinhole leaks that would sometimes occur in the 2024 Chevy Trax. Oddly enough, that could cause the key fob to stop working. Apparently, water would get into some of the electronics, which somehow impacted the connection with the key fob. We have to give kudos to the engineer or technician who put two and two together and figured this out.
Key fobs don't have to be malfunctioning to help with troubleshooting, though. Some owners of the 2023 Cadillac XT4 and 2024 and 2025 Buick Envision had complained that the lights would flash when the vehicle was parked and the battery would be drained until it died. GM said this was likely caused by a defect in the K171 Rear Closure Hands Free Module. How could the tech tell for sure that this was the cause? Easy. The bulletin said to tape the key fob to the rear wiper. If the rear gate opens when the lights flash, it must be the K171 Rear Closure Hands Free Module. Again, we marvel at the mind that was able to connect the dots in this way.
Watch out for spiders
No one likes to see the check engine light come on, but it was showing up on the dashboards of certain Buick Encore, Chevy Trax, and Chevy Sonic models during the 2010s for a surprising reason. Those vehicles were kicking out P0446 or P0455 error codes, indicating a restriction in the EVAP canister. Inconvenient, sure, but not strange — except that the service bulletin instructed technicians to check the EVAP canister for spider nests. We don't know why spiders liked this part so much or how many times techs found spiders in these EVAP canisters before this bulletin was put out, but apparently it happened enough for GM to rule arachnids as the likely cause.
You'd think that the remedy would just be to evict the spiders from the EVAP canister. Nope. GM said that the entire EVAP canister would need to be replaced. That's a $300 part. Who knew that a nest of spiders could do so much damage?
You might not think it, but service bulletins can make for an entertaining read, and we've just skimmed the surface with the examples we've covered here. If you're bored, you can check out more GM bulletins on the company's official website, and let us know in the comments if you come across any gems you find interesting.