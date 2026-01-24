Open The Windows All You Want, These Smells Can Still Make Your Car Hard To Sell

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Few things are as unpleasant as a strange vehicle funk. We're not talking a mechanical odor that could be an indication of a problem, such as a burning smell from your car. No, it's something else, like stale cigarette smoke, rotting organic matter, or ripe pet odors. Why is it so bad? Perhaps it's the fact that you're trapped with it until you reach your destination. Or maybe it's all the effort exerted pretending not to smell anything foul, in order to be polite to the car's owner.

One classic "Seinfeld" episode, "The Smelly Car," captures the situation perfectly, as Jerry's vehicle picks up a mysterious odor. After attempting and failing to freshen up his car, he explains the severity of his predicament to friend George: "You don't understand what I'm up against! This is a force more powerful than anything you can imagine! Even Superman would be helpless against this kind of stench!"

Not only is a stinking vehicle unpleasant, selling it becomes challenging. Per Auto Success, car-auction company Manheim found that smelly interiors typically dropped $300 off a car's price. It's common sense, really; the first impression of a vehicle you're selling should be a positive one. This is why dealerships sometimes sink hundreds of dollars into removing used-car smells so buyers aren't scared away the moment they open the door. But why do vehicles hold onto these odors so fervently, and how can you eliminate them?