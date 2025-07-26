Tesla Owners Say This Is The Worst Part Of The Warranty

Tesla owners are no strangers to bringing their cars in for warranty repairs. In 2023, Tesla paid $1.23 billion in warranty claims. This marked a 53% increase over 2022 and would be the first time the manufacturer exceeded $1 billion in warranty claims. 2024 was even worse, with the carmaker spending $1.45 billion.

On the surface, Tesla's warranties are on par with other electric car makers. All of its vehicles are covered by its Basic Vehicle Limited Warranty for four years or 50,000 miles. The EV battery and drive unit are covered for a minimum of 8 years or 100,000 miles. However, what has frustrated several owners is what isn't covered by warranty – water damage.

Multiple owners have taken to the Internet to complain that Tesla has refused to pay to replace their warrantied batteries because evidence of water damage was found. Many of these owners claim that the only water exposure was due to rain. However, Tesla refused to budge, leaving its customers on the hook for the replacement cost, amounting to roughly $21,000 in repairs to a rain-damaged battery for one unlucky Tesla owner.