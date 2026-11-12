1970 Buick Wildcat For Sale With 31,908 Miles Shown Offers 455 V8 With One-Owner History

What's not to love? First off, it's called the "Wildcat." Certainly cool enough to land Buick on the list of automakers that have the coolest model names, according to our readers. This one, posted for sale by Michael's Auto Sales in Mount Clemens, Michigan, is something of a time capsule. The 1970 Buick Wildcat wears the original Sherwood Green Iridescent shade, along with a similarly verdant original interior. The original seats and interior treatments survived the years, right down to the door sills and green factory Buick carpeting. Even the climate control selector and radio are delightfully original. Speaking of climate control, this one has air conditioning, an option you could have selected from the factory back in 1970.

Then there's the lump under the hood. It's a 455-cubic-inch, naturally aspirated big block V8. That's eight cylinders and 7.4 liters of displacement. Displacement so cavernous, in fact, it puts the Buick's 455-cubic-inch mill among the biggest V8 engines ever put into production cars. That engine, a first for the Le Sabre-based 1970 Wildcat, had a factory horsepower rating of 370. Doesn't sound like a lot for such a massive V8, but it also produced a stump-pulling 510 pound-feet of torque.

Don't go thinking you're going to find a manual gearbox with which to row that behemoth 455-cubic-inch V8, though. This one sports a three-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission. Don't expect an immaculate, concours-condition car, either. For instance, there's a little damage on the hood breaking up the expanses of Sherwood Green Iridescent paintwork. If anything, this Wildcat is a solid, well-preserved driver. It does, however, come with original documentation, including a detailed ownership history.