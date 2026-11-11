New Lotus Supercar's 670-HP Twin-Turbo V8 Revealed By Powertrain Supplier Horse

Back in May, Lotus announced that it would be introducing a new supercar for 2028. Known as the Type 135, it will be a blank-sheet development and get a hybrid V8 powertrain making more than 986 horsepower (or 1,000 metric horses) combining electricity and internal combustion. The company's new powertrain supplier, Horse — yes, that's the company's name — has now revealed details of what'll power the car much of automotive media has unofficially took to calling the new Esprit.

Lotus' first proper supercar will use an engine called the Horse W40, a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 making more than 670 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque by itself. Weighing 441 pounds, this V8 is engineered for longitudinal layouts and has its two turbos mounted on top in a "hot-V" configuration — that's when the turbos sit inside the "V" of the engine, minimizing the distance gases have to travel and thereby minimizing turbo lag. Horse says the W40 makes "exceptional low-end torque along with high peak power" and is ideal for everything from sports cars to pickups and off-roaders, but of course it'd say that.