How The Horse B20 Four Cylinder Engine Can Survive Up To A Meter Underwater

Naturally, Horse's waterproof engine was designed for "extreme" off-road SUVs and trucks, but specifically those with hybrid powertrains. Think electrified versions of rigs like the Jeep Wrangler or the Toyota Land Cruiser. Or, another vehicle you might be less familiar with, the Geely Galaxy Cruiser 700, which uses this very engine.

Judging by the figures, it isn't some technically-works sewing machine, either. It's said to make anywhere from 188 to 248 hp and 221 to 280 lb-ft of torque. It's also been engineered to maintain power when subjected to "extreme off-road high-load conditions" such as grades of up to 100% — that's a 45-degree slope.

The B20 weighs 287 pounds and uses high-pressure injectors and high-tumble intake ports. For better durability and NVH, it uses a "gantry-type aluminum block with integrated exhaust manifold and a simplified balance shaft system." There's also a variable-displacement oil pump and a fully active dual-cooling system.

All that said, these are all manufacturer claims, and we've yet to find a third-party test of the B20's waterproof...ness. But if the technology actually works and makes for more capable off-roaders, waterproof engines might be the next big engineering goal of every other automaker that builds one.