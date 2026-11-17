Here's How Much It Can Cost To Refuel These 5 Vehicles Due To High Diesel Prices
With the national average cost of a gallon of diesel fuel having been over six dollars for several months now, as a direct result of the Trump administration's war with Iran shutting off much of the world's oil supply, it's been an expensive time to own a diesel-powered vehicle. Add to that the inflation-and-tariff-driven ballooning cost of insurance, car payments, parts, and maintenance, and you've got a perfect storm of anti-consumer policies playing out in real time. As an owner and semi-regular driver of a 2013 Porsche Cayenne diesel, these policies have hit me directly in the pocketbook. I'm managing to weather the storm well enough, but many of America's working class families have been devastated by this blow to the affordability of daily life.
Recent reports from Fortune Magazine indicate that the war has cost the average American household nearly $2,000 since it began in February, with the lion's share of that cost coming as a result of increased energy costs. We're all getting hit pretty hard right now at the pump. I wanted to take a look at just how hard us diesel drivers are getting crunched, and provide a bit of context for the people who might not fully understand the numbers.
Let's take a look together at the increase in costs to fill a tank of diesel in a handful of diesel-powered machines. We'll also look at historical diesel cost trends, what some non-Americans are paying, and how this price increase impacts other segments of the global economy.
Volkswagen Touareg V10 TDI
Here's a fun one to kick off this exercise. Between 2002 and 2008, Volkswagen stuffed a giant ten-cylinder turbocharged diesel V10 into its flagship SUV, the Touareg. It was a torque powerhouse with 553 pound-feet on tap. A product of the engineering excess Volkswagen Group committed to during Ferdinand Piech's tenure as Chairman, this engine was completely unnecessary, but in hindsight, pretty frickin' cool. One major downside, however, was that it was rated at just 17 mpg combined.
The fuel tank in a V10 TDI Touareg holds 100 liters, or 26.41 gallons. With the current national average price of diesel sitting at $6.17 per gallon, if you rolled in with a completely empty tank (not recommended, by the way), it would cost a staggering $162.95 to fill it back up to the tippy top. Do you think that's expensive? Let's look at what our friends to the north are paying in Canada. The current Canadian average for diesel fuel is about 2.60 CAD per liter. That equates to about $1.84 per liter, or $184 to fill that same tank. Europe is the home of expensive fuel, right? Over in the European Union, they're paying €2.15 per liter on average. At current exchange rates, that's $2.41 per liter ($9.12 per gallon), or $241 for a diesel Touareg fill-up.
On average, Americans drive around 13,660 miles per year. If they happened to be one of the few people in the country daily-driving a twenty-year old German SUV with a Volkswagen V10 TDI under the hood, at current diesel rates they're going to pay around $4,957.78 for fuel this year. If I owned one, I think I'd be looking for something a little more efficient.
Volkswagen XL1
The Volkswagen XL1 wasn't sold in the U.S. market, but it's another product of the Piech era of over-engineering at VW. The goal here was to build the world's most efficient vehicle, using an offset two-seat configuration, a tiny carbon fiber monocoque, extreme lightweighting and aerodynamic advancements, and a two-cylinder 48-horsepower diesel engine mated to a plug-in hybrid electric motor. While the car was absurdly expensive and not really very good at anything but looking cool and sipping fuel — it managed to do over 100 kilometers on just 0.9 liters of diesel. That's the equivalent of about 261 mpg. It's basically the philosophical opposite of the Touareg V10 TDI.
With just enough battery capacity to travel about 31 miles on a charge, plus a tiny 10-liter fuel tank, the XL1 is hardly a long-legged touring machine. That said, topped up on both, it's efficient enough to travel around 500 miles at a go. Only 250 of these machines were built, so it's unlikely you will have a practical use for this information, but maybe you can trot it out at a party or something. Let's compare the XL1 to the Touareg.
Obviously, since the tank is one-tenth the size of the Touaregs, a fill up in the XL1 will be one-tenth the cost. I certainly wouldn't mind spending $16.29 for a full tank of diesel. That same fill-up would be $18.40 if you're Canadian, or $24.10 for our European friends. The same 13,660 miles that cost almost five grand in a Touareg would be just $322.92 (plus a few extra bucks on your electricity bill to charge the hybrid gubbins) in the XL1. It just goes to show how important fuel efficiency is for your annual running costs.
Ford F-250 Super Duty
It's been a handful of years since Ford offered a diesel option for its basic F-150 pickup, but the F-series Super Duty lineup still offers the massive 6.7-liter Power Stroke turbo diesel V8 as a $12,495 option. This is one of the most popular diesel vehicles in the U.S. today.
If you opt for the long-wheelbase 8-foot bed Crew Cab configuration, the truck is delivered with a gigantic 48-gallon fuel tank. Now that's an incredibly expensive fill-up. At the $6.17 average we mentioned earlier, that's $296.16 per tank. If you happen to drive a Power Stroke Super Duty in California, where a gallon of diesel is $8.14, you're looking at nearly $400 in diesel. And don't even get me started on the cost of DEF.
Because the F-250 doesn't have to report fuel economy numbers and isn't subject to EPA reporting, it's hard to get an exact number, but Power Stroke Super Duty owners report real-world fuel economy on Fuelly around 14 mpg. At that rate over the same 13,660 miles per year, a diesel F-250 owner is paying $6,020.15 for a year of fuel. If they're Californian, you can pump that number up to $7,942. Add with the cost of a monthly truck payment and decent car insurance, and you're going to see a really high cost of ownership here.
John Deere S780 Combine Harvester
Have you noticed that the produce in your local grocery store is getting more expensive? According to the Department of Agriculture, U.S. fruit and vegetable prices have risen nearly 5% and 3%, respectively, with further increases expected through 2027. At least some of that increase can be attributed to the increase in diesel prices, as basically every farm implement on the planet is run by diesel fuel. The Farm Bureau reports that U.S. farmers spent a combined $2.4 billion more on diesel fuel during the 2026 planting season compared to 2025.
Let's take a look at the best-selling combine harvester in the market for the purposes of this exercise, John Deere's S780. This giant machine chews up, separates, and spits out most field-grown grains, corn, soybeans, rice, and even sunflower. It also burns quite a lot of diesel.
The S780 has an absolutely massive fuel tank, taking on a full 330 gallons from dry to full up. Obviously, farmers don't pay the same price as standard road diesel, as "red dye" off-road diesel is exempt from road excise taxes. Federal taxes are levied on diesel at a rate of about 25 cents per gallon, while state diesel taxes average around 35 cents per gallon. It's hard to say exactly what farmers will pay because there are delivery fees and bulk purchase discounts to take into consideration, but for the sake of simplicity, let's just take that 60 cents from the $6.17 national average road diesel price and say farmers pay $5.57. That means filling up this John Deere will still be an impressive $1,838 bill. Back in January, when road diesel was about $3.47, a fill-up would have been just $947.10, about half as much.
Freightliner Cascadia
If you thought farm equipment was expensive to fill up, just wait until you hear about the incredible costs of fueling a semi. And we'll use the current market leader, the Freightliner Cascadia, as our benchmark.
The Cascadia is available in a bunch of different configurations, and each configuration has its own separate fuel tank capacity, depending on engine size, sleeper length, and axle count. Each truck carries one large aluminum tank on either side of the cab, ranging from 80 gallons to 150 gallons of capacity each. For maximum effect, let's look at the largest 300-gallon long-haul trucker configuration. At today's prices, it would cost a whopping $1,851 to cram both tanks full of diesel. That really puts things into perspective, doesn't it?
The Department of Energy says semi-trucks on the road in the U.S. travel an average of 58,890 miles per year. Considering there are around 2.9 million active registered semi trucks on the road today, that's a whole lot of miles travelled and a whole lot of diesel burned. At the current average price of diesel, and with the Cascadia achieving an astonishing industry-best 10 mpg, each one of these monsters costs $36,335.13 per year to feed. If you've been wondering why prices are going up at the grocery store lately, this is a pretty big part of it. Transporting goods from manufacturer to retailer is expensive.