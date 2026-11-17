With the national average cost of a gallon of diesel fuel having been over six dollars for several months now, as a direct result of the Trump administration's war with Iran shutting off much of the world's oil supply, it's been an expensive time to own a diesel-powered vehicle. Add to that the inflation-and-tariff-driven ballooning cost of insurance, car payments, parts, and maintenance, and you've got a perfect storm of anti-consumer policies playing out in real time. As an owner and semi-regular driver of a 2013 Porsche Cayenne diesel, these policies have hit me directly in the pocketbook. I'm managing to weather the storm well enough, but many of America's working class families have been devastated by this blow to the affordability of daily life.

Recent reports from Fortune Magazine indicate that the war has cost the average American household nearly $2,000 since it began in February, with the lion's share of that cost coming as a result of increased energy costs. We're all getting hit pretty hard right now at the pump. I wanted to take a look at just how hard us diesel drivers are getting crunched, and provide a bit of context for the people who might not fully understand the numbers.

Let's take a look together at the increase in costs to fill a tank of diesel in a handful of diesel-powered machines. We'll also look at historical diesel cost trends, what some non-Americans are paying, and how this price increase impacts other segments of the global economy.