This Semi Truck's 10 MPG Might Sound Terrible, But Here's Why That's Incredibly Efficient

What kind of fuel mileage does your daily driver get while cruising on the highway? The average new vehicle in the U.S. achieves around 27 miles per gallon according to the Environmental Protection Agency, which is better than it ever has been in the history of the passenger car. But the average car weighs in at just under 4,500 pounds, and most of the time you're driving around alone without so much as a passenger or a load to haul. It may be surprising, then, that the most efficient semi truck on the highway, the fifth-generation Freightliner Cascadia, is capable of up to 10 mpg while hauling over 40,000 pounds just in payload.

Launched in 2024, the fifth-generation Cascadia is among the most advanced long-haul trucks on the market. While most trucks on the road still struggle to return 7 mpg, Freightliner pushed that into the double digits. Competition from Kenworth, Volvo, and Peterbilt are catching up, with their most up-to-date models getting into the 9s, but still not quite as efficient as this. There are all-electric trucks of course, including the Freightliner eCascadia, that are more efficient than diesel, but much more difficult to run long distances (except for the Tesla Semi).

So how did Freightliner build the most efficient diesel tractor on the market? It wasn't with one big change, but hundreds of tiny ones. This truck was a holistic approach toward efficiency without removing its usefulness for its operators. Some of that increased efficiency was found in simple aerodynamic shaping, while other factors are baked in deeper. That's important when the economics of driving a truck are getting more tenuous with every increase in the price of a gallon of diesel.