Two-Seat SUVs Are Stupendously Rare

The Suzuki X-90 seems to be the only two-seat SUV made for the mass market on a global scale. With that as our influence, we went in search of other two-seat SUVs to find out if they are as stupendously rare as the first appeared. After all, by their very definition, SUVs are supposed to be utilitarian vehicles, and there is nothing practical about a two-seat layout.

If the search were for two-door SUVs, the list might be a little longer and would include the Jeep Wrangler – including the Scrambler SRT Concept. However, even these usually have a rear row of seats, so they do not qualify as a two-seat SUV. And most single-cab pickup trucks are also disqualified, even if an argument can be made that they are SUVs – of a type.

So back to that little Suzuki of the 1990s. Single-handedly trying to launch a whole new segment of two-seat SUVs, and clearly failing, the X-90 might not seem like it qualifies as a full-blown SUV. After all, it was only 146 inches long and had a 95-horsepower 1.6-liter engine, which are not the normal stats that define an SUV.

But the X-90 did use traditional body-on-frame construction, like proper 4x4s, and also came with four-wheel drive and a live rear axle. Diminutive Suzuki off-roaders have an enviable reputation in the automotive world for going further into the wilderness than their stature suggests, so do not discount the X-90's trail abilities.

The X-90 was not a hit, though. Its biggest market in the world was the U.S., where only 7,205 found homes in a three-year period from 1996 onwards. So, after the weirdness of the small Suzuki, are there any other vehicles like it out there? Any other two-seat SUVs at all?