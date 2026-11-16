Two-Seat SUVs Are Stupendously Rare
The Suzuki X-90 seems to be the only two-seat SUV made for the mass market on a global scale. With that as our influence, we went in search of other two-seat SUVs to find out if they are as stupendously rare as the first appeared. After all, by their very definition, SUVs are supposed to be utilitarian vehicles, and there is nothing practical about a two-seat layout.
If the search were for two-door SUVs, the list might be a little longer and would include the Jeep Wrangler – including the Scrambler SRT Concept. However, even these usually have a rear row of seats, so they do not qualify as a two-seat SUV. And most single-cab pickup trucks are also disqualified, even if an argument can be made that they are SUVs – of a type.
So back to that little Suzuki of the 1990s. Single-handedly trying to launch a whole new segment of two-seat SUVs, and clearly failing, the X-90 might not seem like it qualifies as a full-blown SUV. After all, it was only 146 inches long and had a 95-horsepower 1.6-liter engine, which are not the normal stats that define an SUV.
But the X-90 did use traditional body-on-frame construction, like proper 4x4s, and also came with four-wheel drive and a live rear axle. Diminutive Suzuki off-roaders have an enviable reputation in the automotive world for going further into the wilderness than their stature suggests, so do not discount the X-90's trail abilities.
The X-90 was not a hit, though. Its biggest market in the world was the U.S., where only 7,205 found homes in a three-year period from 1996 onwards. So, after the weirdness of the small Suzuki, are there any other vehicles like it out there? Any other two-seat SUVs at all?
Those zany Europeans have us covered
Swiss firm Sbarro is known for creating motoring oddities. Among its back catalog are a VW Golf-sized hatchback powered by a Ferrari V8 (though not the one Ducati once built for a Lancia sedan) and an open-topped version of the Renault Espace minivan. But Sbarro also gave us one of the rare two-seat SUVs in the world, in the shape of the Monster G of 1987. This had a spec like no other SUV in history, mainly because the wheels were taken directly from a Boeing 727 airliner.
Other details included an adapted chassis from a Range Rover, a Mercedes 6.3-liter V8 under the hood delivering 350 horsepower, and a folding motorcycle and a portable generator mounted in the trunk of the Monster G. This Sbarro was built as a one-off commission for a wealthy German enthusiast, so you'd be forgiven for not having heard of it.
In a similar vein, French firm Aixam gave the world another unusual two-seat SUV, in the form of the Mega Track. As a lifted V12-powered supercar – using the engine from the W140 Mercedes S-Class – the Mega Track is more of a precursor to the likes of the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato and Porsche 911 Dakar than it is a traditional SUV.
The Mega Track was huge, measuring 196.85 inches long and 98.4 inches wide, while also weighing more than 4,400 lb, and it joins the list of rare two-seat SUVs. It also had four-wheel drive and the ability to increase its ground clearance at the press of a button. In comparison to the Sbarro, this car was commonplace, with about five or six vehicles created, but yeah, it's a rare example of a rare genre by any measure.
What else might qualify as a two-seat SUV?
Following on from the Willys Jeep's use in World War II, it was a logical next step to turn it into a civilian vehicle. Initially, CJ-1 and CJ-2 derivatives were designed primarily as agricultural vehicles that could be used in fields, and by 1945 the CJ-2A was born. This was produced until 1949, and more than 214,000 units were made.
In its most basic form, the CJ-2A wouldn't qualify as a two-seat SUV, as it came with just a driver's seat, although options included a passenger seat and/or a rear bench, so we're adding it to the list. It was possible to remove the rear bench in the original Willys Jeep, of course, turning it into a two-seater. Does anyone consider the Willys Jeep an SUV, though? Probably not.
And while an 80-year-old Jeep may still have the goods, there's a breed of new commercial SUVs in markets across the world which could also qualify as two-seaters, though not many are offered to North American buyers. One example is Toyota's long-serving Land Cruiser, which can trace its origins back to 1951. The current model is sold as a commercial vehicle, and while it looks like the standard civilian station wagon, it in fact has just two seats up front and a mesh ahead of the load area.
Similarly, in some international markets, the current Defender 90 is sold as a commercial vehicle known as the Hard Top, which has just two seats up front. Saying that, Land Rover Classic will restore and "remaster" an old Defender, fitting a 405-horsepower V8 in the process. Among the body styles offered is the "90 Hard Top", which has a two-seat cabin. That, and the "90" part of its name, are about all the Defender shares with the Suzuki X-90.