Jeep Wrangler Scrambler SRT Concept Is Your Inner-Child's Dream Jeep With A Hemi V8, Reservable Jump Seats And Independent Front Suspension

Jeep has just done something with the Wrangler that has never been done before: given it independent front suspension, and somehow, that's not even the wildest part of its latest concept vehicle. The automaker just pulled the covers off the Wrangler Scrambler SRT Concept at the 2026 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, and right away you can tell this thing is no ordinary Jeep truck.

Right above that independent front suspension sits a naturally aspirated 6.4-liter HEMI V8 with 470 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque on tap. Out back, you'll find a Trophy Truck-style rear axle. The whole truck is finished in what Jeep calls Punk'n orange, and its bed is actually pretty functional while also serving as a nod to Jeep's own Scrambler history. It has reversible jump seats that let rear occupants face either forward or backward toward the rear of the truck — a layout built for desert chase trucks and spotters. Is it a gimmick? Yeah, but it's also sick as hell.

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Equally sick as hell are the looks — especially up front where designers clearly took inspiration from the CJ-8 Scrambler of the early 1980s. However, it's a damn slight more aggressive than that car with its shark nose front end and massively flared fenders. The rear, while much shorter than your typical Jeep Gladiator, looks fairly similar. The body itself is far shorter as well, which isn't surprising when you consider it only has two doors. All in all, it doesn't look too dissimilar from the Jeep Sandstorm Concept we saw back in 2018, but they're certainly different vehicles.