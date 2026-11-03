Jeep Wrangler Scrambler SRT Concept Is Your Inner-Child's Dream Jeep With A Hemi V8, Reservable Jump Seats And Independent Front Suspension
Jeep has just done something with the Wrangler that has never been done before: given it independent front suspension, and somehow, that's not even the wildest part of its latest concept vehicle. The automaker just pulled the covers off the Wrangler Scrambler SRT Concept at the 2026 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, and right away you can tell this thing is no ordinary Jeep truck.
Right above that independent front suspension sits a naturally aspirated 6.4-liter HEMI V8 with 470 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque on tap. Out back, you'll find a Trophy Truck-style rear axle. The whole truck is finished in what Jeep calls Punk'n orange, and its bed is actually pretty functional while also serving as a nod to Jeep's own Scrambler history. It has reversible jump seats that let rear occupants face either forward or backward toward the rear of the truck — a layout built for desert chase trucks and spotters. Is it a gimmick? Yeah, but it's also sick as hell.
Equally sick as hell are the looks — especially up front where designers clearly took inspiration from the CJ-8 Scrambler of the early 1980s. However, it's a damn slight more aggressive than that car with its shark nose front end and massively flared fenders. The rear, while much shorter than your typical Jeep Gladiator, looks fairly similar. The body itself is far shorter as well, which isn't surprising when you consider it only has two doors. All in all, it doesn't look too dissimilar from the Jeep Sandstorm Concept we saw back in 2018, but they're certainly different vehicles.
Strong, independent Jeep
Since the dawn of man, Wranglers have had solid front axles, but that changes for the Scrambler SRT. Developed with off-road racer Casey Currie, the new independent front suspension delivers 14 inches of travel up front and 15 inches out back. Jeep says the goal is better high-speed stability, more precise steering (impossible for it to be less precise) and better wheel control when blasting through the desert. This is a Jeep aimed at desert running, not the rock-crawling crowd that usually flocks to Wranglers.
As I mentioned earlier, the Trophy Truck-inspired rear suspension is its own feat of engineering. It's built to soak up high-speed impacts rather than slowly articulate over rocks. When paired with beefy 37-inch tires, it's clear that the Wrangler Scrambler SRT Concept is designed for off-road speed first and foremost. While I do love rockcrawling, there's nothing quite like prerunning to really get the heart pounding.
Of course, none of this is really, well, real. The Wrangler Scrambler SRT Concept is very much a concept, though I'll admit, I won't be too shocked if the Wrangler ends up getting independent front suspension at some point in the future. The Ford Bronco has it, and the Earth has yet to collapse in on itself despite that.
While this concept is still unmistakably a Jeep, Tim Kuniskis, head of American Brands, SRT Performance and Direct Connections at Stellantis North America, said the project was a dare to the brand's own playbook, which is probably where the use of an IFS comes in. Sure, it's going to tick some Jeep loyalists off, but some departures are good departures.