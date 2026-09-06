Ducati Once Built A Ferrari V8 Engine For A Lancia Sedan

Some affinities for automakers go beyond the petty, needlessly heated barroom debate. Beyond the Ford-versus-Chevrolet rivalry and similar automotive antagonisms. Some brands are straight-up tied to national pride, like Ferrari, Ducati, and the hearts of Italian motoring fans.

Of course, for most misty-eyed super fans, a Ferrari is simply, well, out of the question. If it's not a matter of budget, it's practicality. But every once in a while, wild combinations allow Ferrari DNA to reach the hands of car enthusiasts who need four doors and at least a modicum of usability. Believe it or not, decades before Alfa Romeo put BMW on alert by putting a Ferrari-derived twin-turbocharged V6 in the rear-wheel drive Giulia Quadrifoglio, a front-wheel drive Lancia got a Ferrari V8.

It was all part of Lancia's participation in a multi-brand, multinational cooperative effort to build a front-wheel drive sedan to compete with the likes of the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Using Fiat's Tipo Quattro platform as a base, Lancia built the Thema. The legendary Italian automaker didn't stop there. Lancia swapped the more pedestrian gas and diesel engines for a properly piccante 32-valve Ferrari V8. If that wasn't enough, another Italian icon assembled the Ferrari engine: none other than Ducati. The same brand behind that oh-so-good Ducati V4 motorcycle engine. In typical Ferrari fashion, the Lancia sedan was an absolute tire-burner.