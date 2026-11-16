This 40-Year-Old Econobox Has The Top EPA MPG Rating Of Any Non-Hybrid Production Car

Welp, we may have finally reached a turning point. Yes, short-sighted automakers have been supporting Trump's move to roll back fuel-economy standards. But voters seemed to have had other ideas on Election Day 2026, when the Dems secured both the Senate and House. Of course, while that may stop some of the madness, we're unlikely to see another fuel-sipper like the 1986 Chevrolet Sprint ER anytime soon. Chevy's tiny captive import originally posted an EPA highway rating of 60 mpg, a mark that no other non-electrified production car in the country has matched since. Plus, that highway score was complemented by ratings of 55 mpg in the city and 57 mpg combined.

Now, we'll get into some of the details about the Sprint ER below, but first let's head off some possible objections at the pass. The most important is that the EPA made a major change in how it calculates fuel efficiency back in 2007 and then retroactively updated its database. As a result, the 1986 Sprint ER currently shows an EPA line of 44 mpg city/53 mpg highway/48 mpg combined. That makes for decreases of approximately 20%/12%/16% compared to its original fuel-economy grades.

Some drivers have also topped 60 mpg in real-world diesel driving. A writer for Car and Driver, for example, hypermiled a 2017 Chevy Cruze diesel to the tune of 70 mpg over a test run of about 160 miles. It's just that diesel engines have some drawbacks of their own.