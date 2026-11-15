Lamborghini's Own Test Driver Says The Famous 195 MPH Countach Wasn't Exactly Stock

There are various examples of people and manufacturers in the automotive industry being a little sly or cunning. Mitsubishi, for example, falsified the fuel economy data for an estimated 600,000 vehicles it sold in Japan over 25 years. Toyota, on the other hand, was one of five manufacturers that posted inflated safety scores to boost its cars' certifications.

Now, what if we told you Lamborghini also did something similar in the past? You might think of the famous raging bull in the same vein as a newborn puppy: incapable of wrongdoing, and anybody who dared say otherwise should be sent to the gallows. Well, sorry to burst your bubble, but Lamborghini has –- on more than one occasion –- fabricated top speed runs at the famous Nardo test circuit in Italy. Those aren't our words but those of its dashing former head of vehicle testing, Valentino Balboni.

Perhaps the most famous example of this was in 1986, when Lamborghini hosted the editor of Fast Lane magazine, Peter Dron, at its headquarters in Sant'Agata. The purpose was to prove that the ultimate version of its Countach, the LP5000 QV, was capable of hitting the mind-melting speeds it said it could.

Dron rode shotgun to F1 ace Pierluigi Martini, who hit an average speed of 195.1 mph in the QV. In fact, the motoring journalist even claimed to have seen the speedometer crack 201 mph at one point –- and remember, the Ferrari F40, which is widely considered to be the world's first 200-mph-plus road car, wouldn't debut until the following year. As it turns out, Lamborghini did something pretty sly, tinkering with the engine to boost the output and top speed, and also streamlining the Countach's exterior to better cut through the air.