Porsche Dauer 962: How A Race Car, Turned Street Car, Turned Winning Le Mans Car Earned An Impossible Shot At Glory

Porsche's 962 prototype is likely one of the most recognized Porsche racing machines, outside of course, the 911. Its massive success through the 1980s and into the early '90s made it one of the most desirable prototypes to compete with — an era end-capped with a win at the 1994 24 Hours of Le Mans. But the car that wore confetti in celebration of its win that day wasn't exactly a Porsche 962. But it also wasn't not. Had a few other caveats in this story not aligned, it might not have experienced the taste of victory in France at all.

The 962 was originally developed as a way for Porsche to also compete in the Prototype class in America. The 956, Porsche's choice prototype racer at the time, had a few quirks that disallowed them from American series. With a new racing season looming before them, Porsche's engineering team, including Norbert Singer, worked diligently through three months to build 12 or 13 cars to compete. If you think about how fast you have to engineer and build that many cars by hand in that amount of time, well, not everything is going to be super finessed. Porsche's 962 made its debut at the 24 Hours of Daytona in 1984 with father-son duo Mario and Michael Andretti. They topped qualifying and led the field until a myriad of mechanical issues retired it midway through the evening hours. But the 962 would be improved upon gradually racking up successes, including under the guise of a man by the name of Jochen Dauer.