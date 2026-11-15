Honda Did Make Diesel Engines, Here's Why They Disappeared

We all know and love Honda for its high-revving gasoline engines (remember the S600's 9,500-rpm motor?) and, more recently, its frugal hybrid powertrains. However, the Japanese automaker's legacy isn't just built on gasoline, as it used to offer a family of diesel engines that powered popular cars like the Civic, Accord, CR-V, and City.

Interestingly, Honda's former senior chief engineer, Kenichi Nagahiro, was far from a fan of diesel engines due to their noise and smell. But diesel was booming in Europe in the early 2000s, so Nagahiro locked in and built Honda's first in-house diesel engine — the 2.2-liter i-CTDi. And since Nagahiro hated diesel engines in their then-current forms, he ensured the 2.2-liter i-CTDi would live up to his standards.

Honda also introduced diesel engines for the Indian market back in 2013, giving buyers a more fuel-efficient alternative in models such as the Amaze and City. However, that changed over the following decade as emissions regulations became stricter and customer preferences shifted toward gasoline and hybrid vehicles. Honda began phasing out diesel models in Europe in 2019, with the withdrawal completed by 2021. In India, Honda continued selling diesel cars for longer but ended production in early 2023. By then, India was the last place Honda still built diesel engines, including those for CR-Vs sold in Thailand and the Philippines. These decisions were not down to any single problem, and certainly not reliability (after all, diesel engines generally last longer than their gas counterparts). Instead, they were a consequence of the growing cost of keeping these engines compliant with tightening emissions regulations, declining demand, and Honda's changing powertrain strategy.