Which Highway Really Has The Highest Number Of Lanes?

Freeways are to people what arteries are to red blood cells. Most freeways consist of three or four lanes of synchronized traffic flow (or collective halt), but have you ever wondered what the world record is for the highest number of lanes on a freeway? The obvious choice would be the Katy Freeway on I-10 just west of Houston, which has no fewer than 26 traffic lanes spread across both directions at its widest. However, that number also includes feeder roads that don't actually form part of the I-10, so it's often argued that the "true" number is actually 18.

If that's the case, a few other massive highways may indeed lay claim to Katy's title as the highest-lane highway in the world. Canada, for instance, has an 18-lane road approaching one of its airports, while Burma's capital city has a section with up to 20 lanes. However, perhaps the biggest threats sit halfway across the globe in China. These include a special section of the G4 Beijing–Hong Kong-Macau Expressway and the Hefei–Nanjing Expressway, the latter of which can open up to as many as 36 separate lanes — but with one very important caveat. Let's take a look at some of the highest-lane freeways in the world and how they compare before crowning the winner.