5 Generations Of The Chevy Impala SS Ranked From Best To Worst Horsepower Ratings

Mention a Chevy Impala, and thoughts of an unremarkable family sedan may come to mind, but add an SS next to the nameplate and things change. The Impala SS (Super Sport) is a pure horsepower play that dates back to 1961, two years after the Bowtie brand launched the Impala as a standalone model. Its numbers are still impressive, even by 21st-century standards. The retail version of the Impala SS from the 1960s, which covered two generations, produced up to 425 horsepower. The later Impala SS generations from the 1990s and 2000s were less brutish, offering between 240 and 303 hp, but they were still a step up from their more mundane counterparts.

However, these horsepower numbers come with a catch. The output figures for 1960s Impala SS models reflected gross horsepower ratings, which generally didn't account for intake, exhaust, and accessory loads. When the 1970s rolled around, the auto industry was dealing with tighter emissions regulations and insurance companies that took a dim view of high-powered cars. By the 1972 model year, Detroit switched to net horsepower calculations to better reflect real-world engine configurations. Because gross horsepower ratings often varied from manufacturer to manufacturer, there's no standard way to convert horsepower ratings between the methods, but both still measure horsepower at the crankshaft, not the wheels.

Our ranking of every Impala SS generation by power takes into account the highest advertised horsepower ratings for regular-production SS models, regardless of whether it's gross or net. Special race versions and modified cars are excluded. Here's how every Impala SS generation compares in maximum power output.