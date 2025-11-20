This 1996 Chevy Impala SS Up For Auction Has Been Garaged Since New And Has 79 Miles On The Clock

Interested in a perfect high-performance Chevy sedan with a mere 79 miles on the odometer and an interior that's still partially wrapped in plastic? Remarkably, you can have one: this Impala SS was built in 1996 and has barely moved since. It's coming up for auction at Mecum in early January of 2026. How is this level of untouched-ness even possible? It's unclear from Mecum's website (which says the mileage is 78, but based on an image of the odo, it appears one more mile has been added since that was posted). The site does report that it was "[g]araged and covered in a climate-controlled environment since new." If you're worried about certain components having gone south with age after 30 years, fret not: the tires are fresh (but you get the original factory rubber if you win the auction), as is the battery.

The 1996 model year was the end of the line for the rear-wheel-drive, seventh-generation Impala SS, which commenced production in 1994. Three more generations, all front-wheel-drive, followed. The Impala moniker dates to the late 1950s and didn't officially depart the Chevy stable for good until 2020, when the model was retired. By the way, the SS stands for "Super Sport," and the designation has reliably been part of Chevy's offerings for decades. I really love these large four-doors that were sadly supplanted by the rise of the SUV, so it's honestly thrilling to see such an impeccable example of the legendary Impala hit the auction block.