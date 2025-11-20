This 1996 Chevy Impala SS Up For Auction Has Been Garaged Since New And Has 79 Miles On The Clock
Interested in a perfect high-performance Chevy sedan with a mere 79 miles on the odometer and an interior that's still partially wrapped in plastic? Remarkably, you can have one: this Impala SS was built in 1996 and has barely moved since. It's coming up for auction at Mecum in early January of 2026. How is this level of untouched-ness even possible? It's unclear from Mecum's website (which says the mileage is 78, but based on an image of the odo, it appears one more mile has been added since that was posted). The site does report that it was "[g]araged and covered in a climate-controlled environment since new." If you're worried about certain components having gone south with age after 30 years, fret not: the tires are fresh (but you get the original factory rubber if you win the auction), as is the battery.
The 1996 model year was the end of the line for the rear-wheel-drive, seventh-generation Impala SS, which commenced production in 1994. Three more generations, all front-wheel-drive, followed. The Impala moniker dates to the late 1950s and didn't officially depart the Chevy stable for good until 2020, when the model was retired. By the way, the SS stands for "Super Sport," and the designation has reliably been part of Chevy's offerings for decades. I really love these large four-doors that were sadly supplanted by the rise of the SUV, so it's honestly thrilling to see such an impeccable example of the legendary Impala hit the auction block.
A Corvette motor in a family car
The V8 under the hood is a 5.7-liter unit – an LT1 borrowed from the Corvette and reduced from 300 horsepower to 260 hp. A four-speed auto handles the 330 pound-feet of torque. According to Hagerty, the 0-60mph time when new was 7.5 seconds (I found some other sources that suggest a bit quicker). Inside, of course, acres of mid-1990s Detroit luxury (the Impala SS was built in Texas, however, at GM's Arlington Assembly plant). In this case, lovely dove-gray leather, with the front bucket seats and the steering wheel as-yet unwrapped.
A decent number of these cars were manufactured during the short run: 69,758, again according to Hagerty. I did a quick search around the internet and found listings ranging from under $20,000 for higher mileage vehicles to $30,000-$45,000 for cars that haven't been driven as much (this low-miles Impala went for about 60 grand on Bring A Trailer last year). Obviously, the Mecum Impala SS going under the hammer is a rather special example, and while it stickered for $26,192 when it was born (the car comes with full documentation and manuals), one expects some considerable price appreciation.
A fabulous Super Sport
Somebody in Southern California evidently bought the Impala SS new and then had the foresight to stash it away for three decades. The auction listing doesn't completely detail the working condition of all the car's systems, and to be honest, the crazy low mileage compels me to suggest that the winning bidder hire a qualified mechanic to check everything out before cranking it up. That said, the 17-inch, five-spoke alloy wheels are pristine, as is the simple black paint job. There's a CD player! The "Impala SS" lettering on the rear panels is blacked-out and fairly discrete; use of chrome is restrained. History has been kind to the unpretentious design: it's long, low, and sleek, with a capacious trunk and a roomy cabin that will cause larger humans to rejoice. The thing is made for cruising, but that potent V8 means you can always punch it, if the urge strikes. That will add some miles, but who could resist?