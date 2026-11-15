The Test Bed For Jaguar's XJ220 Twin-Turbo V6 Was A Ford Transit Van

Jaguar is in a strange place right now because it's wedged between two very different versions of itself. In front lies a future defined by a bold design language and electric powertrains, ushered in by perhaps the most divisive car in a generation: the 1,015-hp, 400-mile 2028 Type 01 sedan. Behind it is a century-old story about craftsmanship, passion, and a great big dollop of supercharger whine. There was the absolutely stunning E-Type, which Enzo Ferrari famously christened as the most beautiful car in the world, and let's not forget the bonkers V12-powered XJR-9 that not only won Le Mans, but was voted as one of your favorite sports prototype race cars of all time.

Then there's the XJ220 — arguably the most curious chapter of them all. It had a difficult start to life because Jaguar opted for a last-minute switch from a V12 to a twin-turbo V6 and from all-wheel drive to rear-wheel drive, instantly making it less sexy and appealing to customers than rivals like the Bugatti EB110 and Ferrari F40. Instead, the XJ220 did its talking with sheer force, clocking a 217-mph top speed to become the world's fastest production car in 1992. Imagine how smug its engineers felt.

What's interesting about its twin-turbo V6 is how it was tested. We all know manufacturers use test mule cars to iron out any pre-production issues, but these normally have some sort of resemblance to the final car. For the XJ220, Jaguar and its development partner Tom Walkinshaw Racing (TWR) decided to use a humble Ford Transit. Yes, a Ford Transit. If you're thinking this sounds familiar, it's because it was the same vehicle Richard Hammond used in a drag race against a Holden Maloo truck, when the original "Top Gear" trio competed against their Aussie counterparts.