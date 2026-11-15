This Honda Civic Is The Direct Ancestor Of The OG Tesla Roadster

Tom Gage is the one-time CEO of a company you probably don't remember, called AC Propulsion. However, that firm was one of the progenitors of EVs and, by extension, Tesla. Gage is also the one-time owner of this 1994 Honda Civic. This past weekend he sold it, and we should explain why that's important.

See, underneath its aged sheet metal, it wasn't a Civic at all, but more of a science experiment. It has no tailpipe because Gage's partner, AC Propulsion co-founder Alan Cocconi, gutted the little hatchback in 1994 to fill with lead-acid bricks and convert the Civic into a proof-of-concept electric car that led to the rise of Tesla. The Tesla link is that AC Propulsion used the Civic to try out systems that would later debut on the company's 1998 tzero electric Roadster. That car looked cooler, but had the same tech that powered the electric Honda. And it's that technology that Tesla eventually licensed in 2004 and that ended up featuring in the original Tesla Roadster in 2008.

We interviewed Gage, who explained that it wasn't electric propulsion (at first) that attracted Tesla co-founder Martin Eberhard to EVs — and, eventually, Elon Musk. It was actually its sexy shape, which was just a kit car called the Piontek Sportech. "I mean, that was exactly the reason we built the tzero in the first place," Gage explains. "EVs still had this golf cart image, and so even with lead-acid batteries, the tzero would be zero to 60 in the four-second range." This is funny because, actually, the Honda was just as fast. The tale of how AC Propulsion went from gutting Civics to making electric Scions and, eventually, helping spawn the iconic Tesla Roadster, is fascinating. It even includes a bit of spying, too.