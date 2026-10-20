These Are Your Tesla Roadster Takes

We're now a few days removed from the official unveiling of the latest iteration of Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster, and while it remains to be seen if that car (or anything that even sort of resembles it) will ever make it into production, people certainly have opinions about it. That idea is what led us to the question we asked you all last week.

We wanted to know your Tesla Roadster take. How did seeing that thing, whatever it was, flipping around, turning upside down, on a stage in Texas make you feel? Do you think it's legit? Would ya buy one if you had the means? Well surprise, surprise, most of you are pretty skeptical of this whole thing, which is probably good. Still, we've got a lot of very interesting thoughts about what the Roadster is — and more importantly, what it isn't — in the comments.

That's enough out of me. Why don't you all head down below and check out your fellow Jalops' takes on the new Tesla Roadster? Do you agree with what's been said, or are you going to slap down the $50,000 (or $250,000) for a deposit on this thing that'll definitely be delivered in 2028?