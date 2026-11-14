7 Of The Rarest Fox Body Mustangs Ever Built And What They're Worth Today

The Ford Mustang has enjoyed a long career as America's pony car since it debuted in 1964. It lived through the Malaise era, took on competition from all manner of American rivals, and even went on to find considerable success in other markets – no easy feat for a muscle car. Through those years, we've been blessed with a total of seven Mustang generations, but we shouldn't pretend each one was as brilliant as the next. While the first-gen model has gone down as an important slice of American motoring history, the Mustang II that followed is largely best left forgotten. However, the third generation, known as the Fox Body Mustang, rescued the Mustang's reputation as a muscle car and stood the test of time.

These cars debuted as '79 model years, and were not replaced until the SN95 cars marched onto the scene for 1994. Throughout those years, an estimated 2.6 million Fox Body Mustangs found owners, making it by far one of the most successful Mustang generations. Among them, though, were some exceedingly rare variants, such as the immensely sought-after 1-of-107 SVT Cobra R, and the 3,003 Feature Cars of '93, and the 1985 Twister II Mustang.

These Mustangs, along with quite a few others that are rarer than many multi-million-dollar super- and hypercars, stand as the rarest Fox Body cars ever produced. Starting with the more common and leaving the rarest for last, here are seven Fox Body Mustang variants with seriously scant production numbers, and how much they're worth today.