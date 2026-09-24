This May Be The Rarest Ford Mustang Mach 1 Ever Made

A Ford Mustang GT is no doubt a special car, but even special cars can be considered common to some. Those privileged enough to call special cars common typically reach for the upper shelves of the automotive catalog and look for limited-edition models. Throughout its history, the Ford Mustang has had a ton of special versions, from the incredibly rare 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 to the sought-after modern Mustang GTD – characterized by limited production numbers and tons of exclusive goodies that elevate the experience above the standard. The Mach 1 was among them.

Introduced for the 1969 model year, it was Ford's factory performance trim, pairing muscle-car power with a comfortable, daily-usable cabin. However, one version of the Mach 1 — dubbed the Twister Special — might very well be the rarest ever made. Ford built only 96 examples for the 1970 model year, and the car was never sold nationwide. Instead, it was exclusive to the Kansas City sales district, covering Kansas, Missouri, and the northwest corner of Arkansas.

Production was also split down the middle by engine: 48 cars got the 428 Super Cobra Jet, and the other 48 got the 351 Cleveland. Today, well-kept examples routinely climb into six figures at auction, with one 428-powered Twister Special selling for $214,500 at Mecum not too long ago. Here is why the Ford Mustang Mach 1 Twister Special is so important and whether it belongs on your top-tier Mustang wish list.