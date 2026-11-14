Why Some Cars Will Have More Physical Buttons In The Near Future

Physical buttons could officially make a comeback, and the reasons are straightforward: Drivers pushed back, safety testers sided with them, and even China has proposed making physical controls mandatory for critical functions. After a decade of hybridization, electrification, and shifting buyer tastes, it turns out that more tech doesn't automatically mean a better car.

Last year, we looked at how some car brands are rethinking touchscreens and bringing back physical buttons, and that's no longer a vague promise. It's happening in real cars right now. Ferrari is a good example. Customers criticized the touch controls on the SF90's steering wheel, so Ferrari reworked the design, and the 2027 Amalfi has real buttons. Ferrari is also offering a retrofit to owners stuck with the touch controls, and the Purosangue, the 12Cilindri, and the Roma are among the cars covered.

It isn't just about luxury cars, either. Volkswagen's ID.Tiguan, the ID.4's replacement, arrives in Europe in early 2027 with physical buttons in the cabin, and the Golf GTI and Cupra Born now use physical switches on their steering wheels. Mercedes is doing it, too, on the electric GLC's new steering wheel, and so is Audi with its upcoming A4 E-tron and Q7 E-tron.

So the industry is clearly leaning back toward the tactile. However, its previous move away from buttons isn't easy to undo, so the answer takes more than flipping a switch. It takes a closer look at what drivers actually want and what carmakers can realistically build.