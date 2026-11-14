How Much Power Would An EV's Solar Roof Provide?

When looking at modern EVs, it's all about efficiency. Manufacturers boast about impressive drag coefficient numbers, door handles that retract, large dish-style wheels, teardrop-shaped exterior design, as well as flat, covered underbodies. Furthermore, closed grilles, tapered rooflines, and active aerodynamic features that change the car's aero profile depending on usage are becoming increasingly common.

You could also point to cameras in place of side mirrors, low-rolling-resistance tires, and heat pumps that keep the cabin warm in winter without massively draining the battery. The list goes on. However, you might be wondering about solar roofs. By pure logic, an EV covered in solar panels would be more efficient overall, since every mile the sun puts back into the battery is a mile you don't have to plug in for. Or would it? Actual output naturally depends on sunlight, weather conditions, and location. We'll expand on why solar roofs aren't mainstream on EVs later, but for now, let's evaluate how much power an EV's solar roof could theoretically provide.

The Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems reports that its prototype solar roof's integrated photovoltaic cells produce approximately 19.5 watts per square foot under nominal conditions. On a 21.5-square-foot roof, by our math, that's roughly 420 watts of peak power. Fraunhofer says its roof could add approximately 6.2 miles of driving range per day in peak summer sun. Over a full year, Fraunhofer's figures for Freiburg, Germany, which assume no shade, point to about 10% more range. Let's take a closer look at how much a solar roof can realistically do within the context of Los Angeles and a Tesla.