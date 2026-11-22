First off, let's keep in mind that Charles Lindbergh wasn't the first person to fly across the Atlantic Ocean. Some 66 to 80 people had already made the trip before him. Lindbergh, though, became the first person to fly solo and nonstop, from New York to Paris, in 1927.

Naturally, that achievement took a special kind of plane, so LIndbergh's Spirit of St. Louis had been modified for the attempt. And perhaps most importantly, that meant making room for enough fuel to cover his route of more than 3,600 miles. In the end, the plane carried 450 gallons of the stuff, an amount that weighed 2,750 pounds, representing more than half the craft's gross vehicle weight. Yep, that GVWR is as important for pilots as for RV and truck owners.

Of course, the engineers had to find a place to put all that fuel. The result was that the Spirit of St. Louis featured a main gas tank in front of Lindbergh's seat and extra tanks in the wings. Now, carrying all that fuel made sense, given the flight's nonstop nature. But Lindbergh had requested that the forward tank should fit between the engine and the cockpit for safety reasons in case of a crash. That may seem counter-intuitive, but Lindbergh was apparently worried about being crushed between the engine and fuel tank if the latter was mounted behind the cabin.

You can probably see where this is going, but Lindbergh certainly couldn't. With a large gas tank directly ahead of him, he had no way to look out the front of the plane. So it wasn't like the Spirit of St. Louis lost its windshield in flight, exposing Lindbergh to the elements. It didn't have a windshield in the first place.