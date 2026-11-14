Was The Tesla Roadster Reveal Realistic? Engineering Explained Fact Checked It

Unless you've been living under a rock, it's unlikely that you've missed Tesla's wild Roadster event, or at least haven't heard about it. In all honesty, the reveal (or rather re-reveal) was actually pretty insane. While the upside-down stunt was already accomplished by the McMurtry Spéirling, the rest of the show (regardless of whether you're a fan of Elon) left enthusiasts in genuine awe. The car flew, did a kickflip, and even managed a crazy 0-60 time (without rollout) of 0.81 seconds.

If only there was someone with a whiteboard who could break down the physics and legitimacy of the new Roadster and its many engineering feats. That's precisely what Jason Fenske from YouTube's Engineering Explained set out to do. Because specifications of the Roadster aren't available yet, including weight distribution, dimensions, and so on, Fenske had to improvise with assumptions. But the gist is: the new Tesla Roadster reveal appears to be legit, though with a few caveats.

Fenske begins by analyzing the Roadster's fan-assisted aerodynamics. For the Roadster to stay upside down (as seen in the demo), the estimated pressure differential is around 11.5 kilopascals (kPa), — an 11.5% vaccum — achieved with help from fans that suck air out of a small area underneath the car that's sealed using deployable skirts.

That 11.5 kPa is the pressure difference between the top of the car (1 atmosphere, or approximately 100 kPa) and the bottom of the car (88.5 kPa), arrived at using the downforce figures from Tesla's demo and Fenske's assumption of the Roadster's skirt area. While he reckons the system could theoretically generate up to 90,000 kilograms of downforce (if that 88.5 kPa is brought down to zero, i.e., 100% vacuum), the car only needed an 11.5% vacuum to stay upside down.