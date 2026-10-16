Tesla Roadster Re-Reveal Promises New Design, Flight, Production In 2028

Elon Musk himself said, on stage at this event, that he wasn't sure whether any of the demos the company would put on would actually work: "By the way, success is not guaranteed. I mean that. It'll probably work, but if it doesn't work, we're at a safe distance." Tesla has long been the automaker of party tricks, and now it's come up with some new tricks that make the car simply worse to use — I, for one, use my trunk a lot more than I would use the ability to do a standing flip in a car. Tesla folks also made sure to specify that there were no people in the Roadsters used for the demos, as some of the maneuvers done would likely do real harm to a human strapped within.

Tesla has long made up specs for its cars, made wild claims that weren't substantiated by users, and now it's making more big impressive claims. The "cars" used for the demos were likely nothing more than shells outfitted with exactly enough equipment to make the tests work. The 0.81 second zero-to-60 number wasn't even shown with an on-screen timer during the event, let alone independently verified. Tesla has yet to prove anything about the new Roadster works in the real world, or could even exist within the realm of physics that those of us not named Musk occupy.

Roadster preorders have reopened, with the company once again taking $50,000 checks to reserve a car that'll theoretically be made two years from now. It hasn't yet said what will happen to the people who placed a reservation for the car Tesla announced nine years ago, which looks and functions completely differently to the one that bears its name today. And — arguably most concerning — we don't know, if Tesla rakes in more money off the Roadster name, just how much will go to some malicious end.