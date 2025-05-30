Driverless Semi Trucks Are Coming To Take Jobs From Meat In The Seat Drivers

Self-driving cars have been seemingly only a year away for the last decade. Elon Musk promised to launch Tesla's Robotaxi service in Austin next month, but self-driving history has already been made in Texas. Aurora Innovation began regular driverless customer deliveries along Interstate 45 between Dallas and Houston last month, becoming the first self-driving commercial trucking service. The immediate concern is the potential to render the country's 3.5 million truckers jobless, but the idea of an 80,000-pound driverless driver on the road isn't comforting to the general public.

The Aurora Driver, the Pittsburgh-based company's flagship product, is an L4 autonomous driver system that can be installed onto a variety of trucks to allow around-the-clock operation. Unlike humans, these trucks don't have an 11-hour maximum drive time. They don't have to sleep or rest, cruising non-stop until they reach their destination. While the company touts the fuel efficiency gains from removing the human element, lacking a paid driver would make operations more profitable. Truck driver Justin Martin told More Perfect Union:

"What they really should be saying is we're going to run the freight for a lot cheaper than it would be to have a mean in the seat driver."