Honda Dealer Sued For 'Obnoxious' AI Robocalls To A Guy Who Didn't Want To Sell Them His Car

You get them. I get them. We all get them. AI robocalls are a nightmare scourge on society that are driving everybody to the brink of their sanity. Usually, they're from some sort of money-lending organization. Still, one Massachusetts man says he keeps receiving pre-recorded phone calls from Cambridge Honda asking him whether he was interested in selling them his car. Now, he's seeking class-action status against the dealership, alleging that it violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

Plaintiff Jonathan Kamens has never been a customer at Cambridge Honda, and his cell phone number is on the National Do Not Call Registry, according to Automotive News. The complaint alleges that an AI-generated caller with a "robotic and artificial voice" addresses Kamens by the wrong name, "Timothy," and then says, "Roger from Cambridge Honda. Reaching out because you're one of our customers, and your car happens to be on a list of models we are looking to buy. If you're open to an instant cash offer on your car, give me a call at (351) 300-0683. Thanks." Kamens added that he received subsequent texts from "Roger" inviting him to sell his vehicle — something he really has no interest in doing.

In an effort to get answers, Kamens called the number back. A voice at the other end answered, but when he started the conversation asking if the person was real or not, it said it was AI, according to AutoNews, which received the same automated response when it called the number.