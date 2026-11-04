NASA's Swift Space Telescope Re-Enters Atmosphere With Five Times More Risk Of Casualties Than Anticipated

Fortunately, the odds appear to have resolved in our favor. There are no reports of anyone being struck by space debris from Swift. Most of the satellite was expected to burn up during reentry; the trouble would come from whatever survived, likely dense pieces like the telescope lens or the reaction wheels. If any of those made it to the surface, there doesn't appear to have been a person around it.

That's a roll of the dice, though. At some point, as thousands of satellites de-orbit per year in our new megaconstellation era, laws should be passed to manage this formally. That would likely mean requiring controlled reentries, when the satellite still has a little fuel left to navigate to a safe spot out in the ocean. The other option, which companies like SpaceX have been pursuing, is to design the satellite to burn up entirely on reentry. The issue there is what effect all that vaporized metal might have on the atmosphere. Scientists don't yet know the answer, for the simple reason that there was never a reason to ask that question before. Now, the health of our planet may depend on it.

As space gets busier and busier, more and more will fall to us down here from up there. Up until now, the power of statistics has kept us safe. But eventually, a 1 in 10,000 chance is going to happen. Especially if some of those chances turn out to be riskier than intended.