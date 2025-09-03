Colton Herta Joins Cadillac As Test Driver In Pursuit Of F1 Seat

Since Michael Andretti launched his bid for the F1 entry in 2021, Colton Herta quickly became the first-choice pick to jump from IndyCar into Formula One. While Andretti has been sidelined, Cadillac's F1 team announced on Wednesday that it signed the 25-year-old American as a test driver. The move was quickly followed by Andretti Global signing former Penske driver Will Power to take over Herta's seat in IndyCar.

Alongside his testing and development role, Herta will be spending his 2026 season competing in Europe. He will likely be racing in Formula 2 to secure the crucial points needed for an FIA Super License. While Herta isn't starting from scratch, a top-three championship finish would be enough to instantly earn the 40 points for a Super License. However, the six points from an eighth place in the F2 standings would be enough for Herta, factoring in the 34 points he banked for the last two IndyCar seasons. Herta said in a press release: