Ford Settles Transit Trail Class Action Lawsuit By Paying Owners Less Than The Package Cost

The current trend of automakers "off-roadifying" their road cars has created a new breed of hiked up, black plastic-clad soft roaders that buyers can't seem to get enough of. Ford gave its Transit full-size van the treatment back in 2022 with the all-wheel-drive Transit Trail, but recalled all of them in early 2024 and replaced their 30.5-inch all-terrain tires that rubbed against the wheel wells with the same 28.5-inch tires on standard Transits, and owners were not pleased.

They were so displeased, in fact, that they filed a class action lawsuit that we first reported on last year. Ford finally reached a settlement with the plaintiffs last week, offering Transit Trail owners a $6,000 payout for the diminished off-road abilities of their vans. This is a pretty healthy payout from a class action lawsuit settlement, but it's still less than half of the original price of the Trail package that cost $12,500 when new.