The 500e Isn't Fiat's Smallest Car, But It Is The Only One You Can Drive On US Highways

It may be true that the smallest production cars ever built make modern compacts look huge, but everything's relative. The tiniest new car you can get for 2026 in the U.S. — the Fiat 500e — is still quite small when compared to most other rides today. Oh, and speaking of tiny, that word applies to the current Fiat lineup as well. It only includes the 500e and the adorable Fiat Topolino low-speed vehicle that was designed for stunting on your suburban neighbors – not traveling on U.S. highways.

The all-electric city car is a mere 142.95 inches long and 74.12 inches wide (including its mirrors), and its height is 66.3 inches. Note that the 2026 Mini Cooper is even more vertically challenged, as it checks in at 57.6 inches in height, yet it's nearly 16 inches longer and roughly 3.5 inches wider than the 500e. Meanwhile, for comparison's sake, one of the biggest new passenger vehicles available right now is another EV, the Cadillac Escalade IQL — a 750-horsepower, 19-foot-long American luxury beast. To be exact, the IQL stretches a tick over 19 feet, at 228.5 inches, and it's a whopping 94.1 inches wide.

The 500e's sticker price is also on the small side, at least compared to the iQL. The Fiat starts at $35,700 before a $1,995 destination charge, while the king-sized Cadillac starts at $130,405 and requires a destination charge of $2,895. Unfortunately for Fiat, the cost of the 500e doesn't look so good when you look at other small EVs like the Nissan Leaf (MSRP: $29,990) or even the Chevrolet Equinox (MSRP: $34,995).