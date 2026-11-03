The Jaguar Type 01's U.S.-Spec Bumper Is Fantastically Well Integrated

At the bottom of the body-color strakes in the upright rear end, the Type 01 has a black bar stretching across the same width that houses the parking sensors, with the license plate holder sitting just below it along with a fang-like diffuser design. On the U.S.-spec Type 01, that black bar juts outward a little more dramatically, with angled sections at the ends instead of it being flat all the way across. The rest of the rear end design is exactly the same, and the protruding bumper flows so perfectly with the car's design, you probably wouldn't even notice it if the two cars were side by side.

Jaguar

There is one other difference between Euro- and U.S.-spec Type 01s you may have noticed. Here in America our cars need to have side marker lights and reflectors at front and the rear; usually automakers will integrated these as subtly as possible, maybe along the curve of the wheel arches, following the design of the bumper, or even putting them within the headlights and taillights themselves. Jaguar, though, decided to make them a more prominent part of the car's design.

The Type 01's side markers are squares, positioned low down in the corners of the front and rear bumpers where their lines are aligned with other lines of the car. Yeah, they stand out, and some people will find them to be an eyesore, but I actually like this placement. At least nothing else about the Type 01's lighting design had to be changed for the U.S. market — the headlight arrays are still ultra-thin, and the pair of full-width taillights are still hidden between those strakes.

Daniel Golson/Jalopnik

Other than those two little details, the Type 01's design is identical across markets, which is a good thing. Love it or hate it, you've got to respect Jaguar really swinging for the fences here and creating production car with pure concept-y looks, like it traveled back in time to show off how wild cars will look in the future.