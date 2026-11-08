Here's Why The Electric Dirt Bikes From Tractor Supply Aren't Street Legal

Unless you've been living under the proverbial rock for the last decade, you're sure to have seen the myriad inexpensive electric dirt bikes ripping around city streets and countryside alike. With inexpensive lithium batteries and compact, lightweight electric motors providing wheel-standing torque with a twist of the wrist, these things tend to be both quick and incredibly fun to ride. When it comes to fun-per-dollar, it's difficult to argue that these don't peg the needle squarely in the as-much-as-you-want zone. However, to keep costs low, manufacturers tend to skip most of the equipment and paperwork you would need for them to be legally plated and ridden on the street.

Most of these electric dirt bikes come fresh off the boat from China. You've heard of the big names, like Surron or Talaria, I'm sure. Even American electric motorcycle brand Zero's XE and XB off-road motorcycles are built in China. These days there are dozens of other manufacturers building (or white-label reselling) these machines for distribution through just about every online retailer you can think of.

Take, for example, mini-bike maker Tractor Supply, which offers full-size GoTrax and Drift Hero electric motorcycles on its website, ranging from 800-watt (about 1-horsepower) yard bikes for little kids on up to the 7,000-watt (9-ish horsepower) GoTrax K2. That one is allegedly good for 50 miles per hour and up to 45 miles of range. Depending how far your commute is, and the roads you ride on every day, that could be the makings of an incredibly efficient and fun daily-rider. You know, if it weren't for those pesky laws. So why aren't they street legal, and can you do anything to make them legal?