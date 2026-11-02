Yamaha Refuses To Race In Qatar Despite MotoGP's Penalty Threats

Despite concerns that President Donald Trump will restart hostilities in the U.S. war against Iran after the midterm elections, MotoGP must go on. But Yamaha announced Sunday that it will not travel to the Lusail International Circuit for next weekend's Qatar Grand Prix. The Japanese manufacturer cited a company-wide policy currently barring travel to the Middle East. In response, MotoGP threatened Yamaha with contractual and sporting implications.

Yamaha's absence means that its two factory motorcycles and Pramac's two satellite bikes will not compete in Qatar. The company stated, "This decision reflects Yamaha's assessment of the information currently available and is independent of the measures implemented by MotoGP Group and the event organizer." While the safety of the team's employees should be paramount, Yamaha didn't have much to lose competitively. The factory team and Pramac are in the last two spots in the teams' standings. Yamaha expects to return for the next round in Portugal, but the manufacturer might not be allowed to rejoin.

MotoGP's response offered few details about the implied financial and competitive consequences, but the championship's organizers stated that every other team committed to racing in Qatar. Don't be deceived by the release, though. The riders have been far from content with the situation they have been forced into.