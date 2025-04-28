Alex Marquez Takes First MotoGP Win After His Brother Marc Crashes

We've all either lived or seen the cliché of the younger brother never able to get a win over their older sibling. Now, imagine that scenario at the highest level of international motorcycle racing. Álex Márquez won the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez on Sunday, the first win of his MotoGP career. It was a long-awaited achievement that became slightly easier after Marc Márquez, his older brother and an eight-time world champion, crashed out of third place during the race's early laps. The brothers are now the first pair of siblings to be both MotoGP race winners.

The Márquez brothers have been at or close to the front of nearly every race so far this season. However, Marc won the first three races in a row as Álex finished second twice to start his year. It seemed like it was only a matter of time until the younger brother would get the best of Marc and his Ducati teammate Pecco Bagnaia. To complicate matters, the Yamaha YZR-M1 seemingly came alive in Spain as Fabio Quartararo took the team's first pole position since 2022.