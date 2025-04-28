Alex Marquez Takes First MotoGP Win After His Brother Marc Crashes
We've all either lived or seen the cliché of the younger brother never able to get a win over their older sibling. Now, imagine that scenario at the highest level of international motorcycle racing. Álex Márquez won the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez on Sunday, the first win of his MotoGP career. It was a long-awaited achievement that became slightly easier after Marc Márquez, his older brother and an eight-time world champion, crashed out of third place during the race's early laps. The brothers are now the first pair of siblings to be both MotoGP race winners.
The Márquez brothers have been at or close to the front of nearly every race so far this season. However, Marc won the first three races in a row as Álex finished second twice to start his year. It seemed like it was only a matter of time until the younger brother would get the best of Marc and his Ducati teammate Pecco Bagnaia. To complicate matters, the Yamaha YZR-M1 seemingly came alive in Spain as Fabio Quartararo took the team's first pole position since 2022.
It was Álex's day on Sunday
The Ducati teammates were literally shoulder-to-shoulder once the light went out, but things took a turn on the third lap. The older Márquez lost the front tire and slid out into the gravel in Turn 8. According to Crash.net, Álex said after the race, "When I saw Marc crash, I said ”OK, today is your day.'" After Marc went down, he stormed to the front. The Spaniard picked off Bagnaia for second place on the next lap. He then took the lead from Quartararo with a pass up the inside into Turn 1 on lap 11 of the 25-lap race. The younger Márquez was gone from that point onward.
Despite being a world champion in Moto2 and Moto3, Álex has always been viewed as a lesser rider than his brother. It garnered him critics since his top-class debut in 2020, but it has attracted fans to root for him as an underdog. The latter became clear once he crossed the finish line as the massive crowds lining the track roared in celebration. The victory also gave Álex back the lead in the championship from Marc by a single point. Earlier in the season, their mother hoped Álex would win the 2025 title to show his doubters that he isn't there because of Marc.