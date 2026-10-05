7 Oil Tankers Attacked In Strait Of Hormuz, As U.S. Official Admits Iran's Targeting Abilities Keep Improving

Depending on where you live, you may have seen fuel prices drop over the weekend, but that wasn't because Republicans are finally winning the senseless war they started with Iran. No, it's mostly because the governors of Georgia and Ohio suspended their states' gas taxes, while governors in other states have found short-term solutions for temporarily making diesel less expensive. Meanwhile, over in the Strait of Hormuz, the Wall Street Journal reports Iran has increased its attacks on oil tankers attempting to transit the strait, slowing oil exports yet again.

According to the WSJ, crude oil shipments had largely returned to prewar levels after a series of U.S. strikes took out Iran's radar and communications abilities along the strait. That lull in hostilities, combined with Gulf countries working overtime to find alternative routes that avoid the strait, briefly allowed oil exports to surge. But much like Georgia's suddenly lower gas prices, Iran losing its targeting capabilities was only temporary. Since September 28, UK Maritime Trade Operations data shows Iran has hit seven ships traveling through Hormuz, and it appears Iran struck an eighth ship on Sunday, as well. As the WSJ explained: