7 Sleek Sports Cars Ranked Worst To Best By Drag Coefficient

Equipping a sports car with a big and powerful engine is all well and good. But if the car in question is designed like a cinder block, then it's just wasting the engine's potential. As a car speeds up, the air resistance around it increases. And a car with a sleeker design can slip through the air with less resistance, thus granting it better performance. That, in a very basic nutshell, is why aerodynamics matter.

Now, drag coefficient (Cd) isn't the be-all and end-all when it comes to measuring a car's aerodynamics as a whole. Something like drag area, which combines that metric with frontal area measurements, provides a more complete picture. Nevertheless, drag coefficient scores still provide a solid impression as to just how slippery a car is — and such figures are more readily available from automakers, too.

Sleek designs certainly aren't reserved exclusively for performance models; economy cars like Honda's little hybrid that could, the Insight, can also be marvelously slippery. But this article will be focusing on some of the sleekest sports and performance cars out from across the last century, covering old-school favorites such as the Tatra T87 with modern marvels like Volkswagen's XL1.