So You've Hit A Deer With Your Car. Now What?

Hopefully, you are in a safer situation now, so be sure to check any passengers and yourself for injuries. Call 911 immediately if anyone is injured. At this point, you may be tempted to check on the deer. If you can see it and it's a road hazard, for safety's sake, report it. You don't want another driver to hit it. Do not attempt to approach or move it! An injured animal is a dangerous animal. If it's not visible, don't try to find it.

At this point, it's not a bad idea to take pictures of the accident in case your insurance asks for it. Your insurance may also ask for an accident report, so it's a good idea to get one. Speaking of insurance, hitting a deer is usually covered under comprehensive coverage if you have it. Swerving to miss a deer and hitting something else is typically covered by collision coverage, but don't do that.

If your vehicle is not drivable, call a tow truck. If you think your car is still drivable, you may be tempted to leave. If there is property damage or if the deer is still a hazard to others, report it. Otherwise, depending on state law, you may be okay to leave. Before you drive off, do a basic check of your vehicle to ensure that it's actually roadworthy. Take a look underneath your vehicle to see if it is leaking any fluids. If it is, do not drive it — you can cause more damage to your engine. Check that the hood is latched securely and will not come loose. Verify the headlights are still working, especially when it's dark out. Simple stuff, but it could save you trouble down the road.