French Cops Warn Drivers Drunk Deer Are Dangerous On The Road. Sober Deer Still OK

The arrival of spring here in the northern part of the U.S. is usually accompanied by crater-sized potholes that continue to grow sizably after the first thaw or large horny animals running with reckless abandon across the road to procreate. But there's a uniquely French hazard to drivers this time of year in wine country. Police are warning the public to keep a look out for that roadway menace, drunk deer.

As if drunk drivers weren't scary enough. The Saône-et-Loire Gendarmerie, the state police in Charnay-lès-Mâcon, France, posted the warning accompanied by a hilarious video of a drunken deer on Facebook last week.The inebriated deer frolicked about in a field, then ran around in circles until it collapsed. And much like your drunk college friend after a fall at a party, the little guy stood back up and wobbled with each step as it tried to gather its bearings. At one point it stopped, and you can see his vision spinning because the deer's head tracks over and over again as it follows its spinning surroundings. Now imagine that guy stumbling in front of your Twingo, because chances are, he just might.

The warning in the post advised drivers that not all road users are sober and "Le danger traversée soudaine, trajectoire incohérente, immobilisation sur la chaussée, fuite désordonnée." Which is Frenchy for the danger is that deer are unpredictable around cars when drunk. Frankly, anyone who's driven through the woods at night know sober deer tend to have a "trajectoire incohérente" as well.