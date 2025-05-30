The World's Largest Wildlife Crossing Is Almost Ready To Help Animals Cross Ten Lanes Of The 101 Freeway

The Los Angeles region is famous for its car culture; we have famously poor public transit, famously congested roads, and famously beautiful roads filled with famously beautiful people driving famously beautiful cars. Prior to its colonization, though, the region was naturally beautiful, peppered with Indigenous tribes who coexisted with the various native flora and fauna in one of the largest and most significant examples of Mediterranean-type ecosystems in the world, the Santa Monica Mountains. Once all that native beauty was sufficiently steamrolled and paved over, the region's fragile ecosystem and endangered wildlife faced and continues to face habitat shrinkage and habitat loss, even genetic isolation. Recently, workers began laying the first of the 6,000 cubic yards of specially manufactured soil on the crossing and will soon begin seeding the soil and planting native shrubs and perennials including golden yarrow, California poppies, giant wildrye, and Santa Barbara milk vetch to recreate the native habitat and support other endangered species like the Palos Verdes blue butterfly.

Three years ago on Earth Day in 2022, the region began taking steps to restore these habitats by starting construction on the largest wildlife crossing in the world, the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing in Agoura Hills. The wildlife crossing will allow animals to cross over one of the busiest roadways in the world that sees around 300,000 travelers daily, and connect the Santa Susana Mountains, Simi Hills, and the Santa Monica Mountains. The project was delayed by about a year due to heavy rains in 2022 and 2023, and is now slated for completion toward the end of 2026.