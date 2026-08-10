It appears introducing the larger of murden-mittened predators, or big cats, to deer-ridden regions would not only benefits damaged ecosystems, but also decrease chances of vehicles hitting a deer on the road. According to a recent study published in Current Biology, areas that are home to a healthy population of large cats like cougars, helped tamper deer populations and kept them away from the road, which reduced car crashes caused by these hooved creatures by as much as 76 percent.

The study, which began in 2018, took five years of correlated data pulled from 503 cameras and GPS collars on 59 pumas across the state of Washington's Olympic Peninsula. Researchers found that first of all, higher or healthy puma populations helped to keep deer populations away from roadways. Deer populations were already more likely to avoid areas with dense roadways, which is great for populated areas, not so great for rural roadway users.

Pumas are known thanks to earlier studies of their behaviors to avoid human activity, which helps keep a healthy perimeter around human activities, like roadways. Deer in those areas, in response, were found to establish avoidant habits around puma and big cat activity. The deer were also less likely be active in evening and dark hours, times when pumas would be more active. Although deer would avoid prime puma activity, the changes in movements and day-to-day activities would logistically puts deer and big cats in the same area — great for the solitary hunting creature and its meals. It also greatly ends up benefiting humans (and vehicles) by keeping those deer away from roadways as a whole.